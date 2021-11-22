Suditi Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.26 crore, up 174.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.26 crore in September 2021 up 174.62% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 98.7% from Rs. 4.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in September 2021 up 191.87% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 15.60 on November 18, 2021 (BSE)