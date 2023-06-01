Suditi Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2023 up 77.41% from Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2022.
Suditi Ind shares closed at 17.84 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.80% returns over the last 6 months and -52.29% over the last 12 months.
|Suditi Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.83
|26.58
|25.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.83
|26.58
|25.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.16
|14.91
|15.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.17
|5.92
|14.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.87
|2.09
|2.27
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.36
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.04
|8.53
|13.94
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.21
|-5.23
|-21.77
|Other Income
|13.49
|0.08
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.72
|-5.15
|-21.48
|Interest
|0.31
|0.81
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-5.96
|-22.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-7.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.03
|-5.96
|-30.41
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.02
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.86
|-5.98
|-30.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.86
|-5.98
|-30.39
|Minority Interest
|1.12
|0.06
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.11
|0.09
|-4.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.85
|-5.83
|-34.75
|Equity Share Capital
|26.37
|26.37
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-2.23
|-19.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-2.23
|-19.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-2.23
|-19.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-2.23
|-19.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited