    Suditi Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, down 36.52% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in June 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 8402.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 113.85% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    Suditi Ind shares closed at 14.08 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.56% returns over the last 6 months and -53.39% over the last 12 months.

    Suditi Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4316.8330.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4316.8330.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.229.1616.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.498.172.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.541.872.13
    Depreciation0.700.810.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.4118.049.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.95-21.210.86
    Other Income0.0713.490.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-7.720.95
    Interest0.130.310.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-8.030.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-8.030.03
    Tax0.09-0.170.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.11-7.860.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.11-7.860.02
    Minority Interest-0.151.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20-1.11--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.46-7.850.02
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-3.400.01
    Diluted EPS-0.50-3.400.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-3.400.01
    Diluted EPS-0.50-3.400.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Ind #Suditi Industries #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

