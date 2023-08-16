Suditi Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore, down 36.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.43 crore in June 2023 down 36.52% from Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 down 8402.84% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 113.85% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 14.08 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.56% returns over the last 6 months and -53.39% over the last 12 months.