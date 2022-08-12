Suditi Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 58.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in June 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 31.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.93% returns over the last 6 months and 66.49% over the last 12 months.