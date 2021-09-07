Suditi Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, up 558.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in June 2021 up 558.89% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021 up 90.08% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021 up 167.59% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 15.50 on September 06, 2021 (BSE)