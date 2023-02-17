 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suditi Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2022 down 3792.34% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 432.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Suditi Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.58 28.76 28.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.58 28.76 28.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.91 18.56 18.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.92 -1.36 -4.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.09 2.22 1.84
Depreciation 0.36 0.35 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.53 10.53 11.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.23 -1.54 0.93
Other Income 0.08 0.08 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.15 -1.46 1.09
Interest 0.81 1.21 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.96 -2.67 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.96 -2.67 0.16
Tax 0.02 -0.02 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.98 -2.65 0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.98 -2.65 0.16
Minority Interest 0.06 -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 -0.08 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.83 -2.73 0.16
Equity Share Capital 26.37 26.37 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -1.04 0.09
Diluted EPS -2.23 -1.04 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -1.04 0.09
Diluted EPS -2.23 -1.04 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
