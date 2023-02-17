Suditi Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2022 down 3792.34% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 432.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.