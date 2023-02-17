English
    Suditi Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2022 down 3792.34% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 432.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

    Suditi Ind shares closed at 22.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.22% returns over the last 6 months and -54.64% over the last 12 months.

    Suditi Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.5828.7628.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.5828.7628.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9118.5618.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.92-1.36-4.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.092.221.84
    Depreciation0.360.350.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.5310.5311.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.23-1.540.93
    Other Income0.080.080.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.15-1.461.09
    Interest0.811.210.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.96-2.670.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.96-2.670.16
    Tax0.02-0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.98-2.650.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.98-2.650.16
    Minority Interest0.06---0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.09-0.080.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.83-2.730.16
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-1.040.09
    Diluted EPS-2.23-1.040.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-1.040.09
    Diluted EPS-2.23-1.040.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

