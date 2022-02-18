Suditi Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2021 up 49.09% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 105.48% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 49.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)