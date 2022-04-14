 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sudarshan Chemicals Q4 PAT may dip 14.1% YoY to Rs. 45.9 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 14, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 693.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries | Company reported profit at Rs 30.33 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 46.2 crore, revenue rose to Rs 428.9 crore from Rs 424.85 crore YoY. (Image: Moneycontrol)

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sudarshan Chemicals to report net profit at Rs. 45.9 crore down 14.1% year-on-year (up 26.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 693.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 17.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 86.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #chemicals #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Sudarshan Chemicals
first published: Apr 14, 2022 12:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.