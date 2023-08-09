Sudarshan Chemical hits 52-week high after Q1 profit jumps to Rs 267 crore

Sudarshan Chemical's total income from operations rose nearly 10 percent YoY to Rs 608.10 crore from Rs 554.15 crore.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd hit the 52-week high of Rs 565.90 in early trade on August 9 after the company reported a multifold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023, boosted by one-off gains.

At 10.45am, shares of the company were trading 1.83 percent up at Rs 538.10 on the BSE.

The company’s consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 267 crore from Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY23, while it jumped eight times from Rs 32.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2023.

In a regulatory filing after the market hours on August 8, the company said it has concluded the sale of its freehold land in Pune for Rs 356 crore, resulting in a gain of Rs 315.10 crore (net of transaction cost and other charges).

Sudarshan is a global supplier of high-end pigments with products ranging from organic, inorganic and effect pigments to performance colorants, pearlescent pigments and speciality chemicals.

“FY23 has been an exceptional year for the pigment industry due to subdued demand, unprecedented pressure on raw material, energy and logistics cost as a result of geo-political scenarios, higher inflation and rising interest cost,” it said.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries are up 38 percent on a year-to-date basis, while the one-year return stands at 20 percent.

