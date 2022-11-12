 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudarshan Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 453.55 crore, up 3.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 453.55 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 436.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 down 88.27% from Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.65 crore in September 2022 down 22.37% from Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 389.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.81% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 446.53 515.77 436.48
Other Operating Income 7.02 -- --
Total Income From Operations 453.55 515.77 436.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 224.41 342.01 264.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.54 -19.33 -8.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.43 32.37 31.88
Depreciation 26.14 25.18 20.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.96 123.56 100.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.08 11.99 26.56
Other Income 1.43 0.65 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.51 12.64 27.55
Interest 8.62 5.50 3.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.89 7.15 23.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.89 7.15 23.56
Tax 0.84 1.84 6.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.05 5.31 17.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.05 5.31 17.50
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.80 2.50
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.80 2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.30 0.80 2.50
Diluted EPS 0.30 0.80 2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
