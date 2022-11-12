Sudarshan Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 453.55 crore, up 3.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.55 crore in September 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 436.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2022 down 88.27% from Rs. 17.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.65 crore in September 2022 down 22.37% from Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 389.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.81% over the last 12 months.