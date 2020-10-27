172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sudarshan-chem-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-395-11-crore-up-3-38-y-o-y-2-6019571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sudarshan Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 395.11 crore, up 3.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 395.11 crore in September 2020 up 3.38% from Rs. 382.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.79 crore in September 2020 down 36.11% from Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.77 crore in September 2020 up 2.45% from Rs. 63.22 crore in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.30 in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 470.30 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.04% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations389.44332.27375.43
Other Operating Income5.66--6.76
Total Income From Operations395.11332.27382.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials222.09182.17238.38
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.7510.66-15.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.3425.4025.74
Depreciation21.4821.3816.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses75.6856.6070.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7736.0745.35
Other Income0.520.221.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2936.2946.41
Interest4.693.383.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.6032.9143.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax38.6032.9143.35
Tax10.819.39-0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.7923.5143.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.7923.5143.49
Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.003.406.30
Diluted EPS4.003.406.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.003.406.30
Diluted EPS4.003.406.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries

