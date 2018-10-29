Sudarshan Chem Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 377.10 crore, up 7.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 377.10 crore in September 2018 up 7.19% from Rs. 351.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.71 crore in September 2018 up 28.81% from Rs. 23.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in September 2018 down 2.39% from Rs. 56.02 crore in September 2017.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.33 in September 2017.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 380.80 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 1.24% over the last 12 months.