English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sudarshan Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 541.52 crore, up 6.64% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 541.52 crore in March 2023 up 6.64% from Rs. 507.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2023 down 23.3% from Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.03 crore in March 2023 down 2.08% from Rs. 71.52 crore in March 2022.

    Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in March 2022.

    Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 393.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.

    Sudarshan Chemical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations535.90457.87503.07
    Other Operating Income5.627.404.71
    Total Income From Operations541.52465.27507.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials320.92276.55371.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.867.61-70.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9629.1931.83
    Depreciation29.6730.1224.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.79112.83108.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.338.9742.21
    Other Income1.031.035.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3610.0147.28
    Interest12.649.944.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.720.0742.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.720.0742.48
    Tax5.03-1.2912.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.701.3629.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.701.3629.59
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.300.204.30
    Diluted EPS3.300.204.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.300.204.30
    Diluted EPS3.300.204.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
    first published: May 24, 2023 09:15 am