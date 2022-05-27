 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudarshan Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.78 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 507.78 crore in March 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 519.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 39.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.52 crore in March 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 70.96 crore in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 440.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 503.07 535.01 519.54
Other Operating Income 4.71 4.96 --
Total Income From Operations 507.78 539.97 519.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 371.80 328.20 303.26
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -70.73 1.89 10.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.83 32.65 28.38
Depreciation 24.24 21.24 20.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.43 111.43 109.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.21 44.56 47.35
Other Income 5.07 1.62 2.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.28 46.19 50.01
Interest 4.80 4.25 4.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.48 41.94 45.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.48 41.94 45.94
Tax 12.89 10.68 6.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.59 31.25 39.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.59 31.25 39.54
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.50 5.70
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.50 5.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 4.50 5.70
Diluted EPS 4.30 4.50 5.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:53 pm
