Sudarshan Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.78 crore, down 2.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.78 crore in March 2022 down 2.26% from Rs. 519.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.59 crore in March 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 39.54 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.52 crore in March 2022 up 0.79% from Rs. 70.96 crore in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 440.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)