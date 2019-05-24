Sudarshan Chem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 388.53 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.53 crore in March 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 384.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2019 down 45.86% from Rs. 22.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.07 crore in March 2019 up 19.37% from Rs. 52.00 crore in March 2018.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2018.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 307.85 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.34% returns over the last 6 months and -29.35% over the last 12 months.