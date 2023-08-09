Sudarshan Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 524.78 crore, up 1.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.78 crore in June 2023 up 1.75% from Rs. 515.77 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.31 crore in June 2023 up 4901.17% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.6% from Rs. 37.82 crore in June 2022.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 525.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 10.10% over the last 12 months.