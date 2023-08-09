English
    Sudarshan Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 524.78 crore, up 1.75% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 524.78 crore in June 2023 up 1.75% from Rs. 515.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.31 crore in June 2023 up 4901.17% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.06 crore in June 2023 up 82.6% from Rs. 37.82 crore in June 2022.

    Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 38.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2022.

    Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 525.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.08% returns over the last 6 months and 10.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sudarshan Chemical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations524.78535.90515.77
    Other Operating Income--5.62--
    Total Income From Operations524.78541.52515.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials307.50320.92342.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.408.86-19.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7332.9632.37
    Depreciation33.6629.6725.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.29109.79123.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1939.3311.99
    Other Income4.211.030.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.4040.3612.64
    Interest8.3312.645.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0727.727.15
    Exceptional Items315.10----
    P/L Before Tax342.1727.727.15
    Tax76.855.031.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities265.3122.705.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period265.3122.705.31
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.303.300.80
    Diluted EPS38.303.300.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.303.300.80
    Diluted EPS38.303.300.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

