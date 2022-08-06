 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudarshan Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.77 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 515.77 crore in June 2022 up 18.66% from Rs. 434.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022 down 75.92% from Rs. 22.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.82 crore in June 2022 down 30.26% from Rs. 54.23 crore in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 477.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 515.77 503.07 434.68
Other Operating Income -- 4.71 --
Total Income From Operations 515.77 507.78 434.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 342.01 371.80 289.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.33 -70.73 -45.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.37 31.83 32.89
Depreciation 25.18 24.24 20.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 123.56 108.43 104.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.99 42.21 33.05
Other Income 0.65 5.07 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.64 47.28 33.76
Interest 5.50 4.80 4.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.15 42.48 29.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.15 42.48 29.48
Tax 1.84 12.89 7.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.31 29.59 22.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.31 29.59 22.03
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 4.30 3.20
Diluted EPS 0.80 4.30 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 4.30 3.20
Diluted EPS 0.80 4.30 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
