Sudarshan Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 382.99 crore, up 11.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 382.99 crore in June 2019 up 11.8% from Rs. 342.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.01 crore in June 2019 down 53.76% from Rs. 95.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.92 crore in June 2019 up 11.65% from Rs. 59.04 crore in June 2018.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.70 in June 2018.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 320.70 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.07% returns over the last 6 months and -31.87% over the last 12 months.