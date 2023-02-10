Sudarshan Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore in December 2022 down 13.83% from Rs. 539.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2021.