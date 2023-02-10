Sudarshan Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore in December 2022 down 13.83% from Rs. 539.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 362.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.41% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.