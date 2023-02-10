English
    Sudarshan Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore, down 13.83% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 465.27 crore in December 2022 down 13.83% from Rs. 539.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.13 crore in December 2022 down 40.49% from Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2021.

    Sudarshan Chemical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations457.87446.53535.01
    Other Operating Income7.407.024.96
    Total Income From Operations465.27453.55539.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.55224.41328.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.6157.541.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.1932.4332.65
    Depreciation30.1226.1421.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses112.83102.96111.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9710.0844.56
    Other Income1.031.431.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0111.5146.19
    Interest9.948.624.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.072.8941.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.072.8941.94
    Tax-1.290.8410.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.362.0531.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.362.0531.25
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.304.50
    Diluted EPS0.200.304.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.304.50
    Diluted EPS0.200.304.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
