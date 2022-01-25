Sudarshan Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 539.97 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.97 crore in December 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 461.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2021 down 31.15% from Rs. 45.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.43 crore in December 2021 down 14.28% from Rs. 78.66 crore in December 2020.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.60 in December 2020.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 563.10 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.67% over the last 12 months.