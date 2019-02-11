Sudarshan Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 347.70 crore, up 0.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.70 crore in December 2018 up 0.76% from Rs. 345.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in December 2018 down 23.98% from Rs. 19.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.81 crore in December 2018 down 25.01% from Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2017.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.75 in December 2017.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 301.80 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.40% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.