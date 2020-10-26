172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|sudarshan-chem-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-428-91-crore-up-7-15-y-o-y-6018021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:32 PM IST

Sudarshan Chem Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2020 up 7.15% from Rs. 400.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2020 down 34.36% from Rs. 46.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.50 crore in September 2020 up 8.41% from Rs. 64.11 crore in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 487.90 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.92% returns over the last 6 months and 20.38% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations423.24352.29393.51
Other Operating Income5.66--6.76
Total Income From Operations428.91352.29400.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials236.14187.65235.71
Purchase of Traded Goods1.974.484.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.285.06-10.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.5136.8133.17
Depreciation21.8921.5816.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.3365.3374.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.8031.3946.15
Other Income1.820.311.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.6131.6947.22
Interest5.153.903.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.4727.8043.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.4727.8043.90
Tax12.139.600.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3318.2043.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----2.88
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3318.2046.21
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.3318.2046.21
Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.402.606.70
Diluted EPS4.402.606.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.402.606.70
Diluted EPS4.402.606.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries

