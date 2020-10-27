Sudarshan Chem Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2020 up 7.15% from Rs. 400.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2020 down 34.36% from Rs. 46.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.50 crore in September 2020 up 8.41% from Rs. 64.11 crore in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 470.30 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 16.04% over the last 12 months.