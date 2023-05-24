Sudarshan Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 691.18 crore, up 10.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 691.18 crore in March 2023 up 10.21% from Rs. 627.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.57 crore in March 2023 down 27.07% from Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.25 crore in March 2023 down 1.75% from Rs. 87.79 crore in March 2022.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.50 in March 2022.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 393.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.68% returns over the last 6 months and -14.30% over the last 12 months.