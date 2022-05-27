 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sudarshan Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 627.15 crore, up 8.78% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 627.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.78% from Rs. 576.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2022 down 16.4% from Rs. 53.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.79 crore in March 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 89.81 crore in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in March 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 440.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 622.54 596.65 576.54
Other Operating Income 4.61 5.11 --
Total Income From Operations 627.15 601.76 576.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 417.49 361.50 322.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 3.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.46 -3.60 7.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.40 47.38 39.49
Depreciation 24.80 21.87 21.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.66 122.60 115.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.28 52.01 66.10
Other Income 1.71 1.56 2.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.99 53.58 68.44
Interest 5.46 4.81 4.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.53 48.76 64.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 57.53 48.76 64.20
Tax 12.87 12.38 10.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.66 36.38 53.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.66 36.38 53.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.66 36.38 53.42
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 5.30 7.70
Diluted EPS 6.40 5.20 7.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.50 5.30 7.70
Diluted EPS 6.40 5.20 7.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
first published: May 27, 2022 03:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.