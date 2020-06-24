Sudarshan Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.12 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.12 crore in March 2020 up 11.07% from Rs. 404.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2020 up 5.77% from Rs. 25.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.99 crore in March 2020 down 20.99% from Rs. 69.60 crore in March 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 405.60 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.91% over the last 12 months.