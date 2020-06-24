App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sudarshan Chem Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 449.12 crore, up 11.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.12 crore in March 2020 up 11.07% from Rs. 404.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.31 crore in March 2020 up 5.77% from Rs. 25.82 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.99 crore in March 2020 down 20.99% from Rs. 69.60 crore in March 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 405.60 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.36% returns over the last 6 months and 26.91% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations442.01416.28399.54
Other Operating Income7.117.244.82
Total Income From Operations449.12423.53404.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials278.26239.93215.71
Purchase of Traded Goods11.055.688.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.19-4.3920.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.1435.2725.25
Depreciation21.6117.7916.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses102.8684.1066.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3945.1451.94
Other Income0.991.391.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3846.5352.94
Interest3.033.784.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.3542.7648.48
Exceptional Items---2.16-0.07
P/L Before Tax30.3540.5948.41
Tax3.0412.2820.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3128.3127.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----1.93
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3128.3125.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.3128.3125.82
Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.904.103.70
Diluted EPS3.904.103.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.904.103.70
Diluted EPS3.904.103.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 24, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries

