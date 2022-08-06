 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sudarshan Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore in June 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 473.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 26.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.26 crore in June 2022 down 32.59% from Rs. 62.69 crore in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 477.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 554.15 622.54 473.89
Other Operating Income -- 4.61 --
Total Income From Operations 554.15 627.15 473.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 356.02 417.49 303.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 9.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.53 -46.46 -58.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.29 45.40 44.09
Depreciation 25.80 24.80 21.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.95 124.66 113.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.62 61.28 40.97
Other Income 0.84 1.71 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.46 62.99 41.67
Interest 6.06 5.46 4.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.40 57.53 36.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.40 57.53 36.95
Tax 3.32 12.87 10.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.08 44.66 26.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.08 44.66 26.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.08 44.66 26.16
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 6.50 3.80
Diluted EPS 1.00 6.40 3.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 6.50 3.80
Diluted EPS 1.00 6.40 3.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudarshan Chem #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.