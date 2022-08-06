Sudarshan Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore in June 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 473.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022 down 72.95% from Rs. 26.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.26 crore in June 2022 down 32.59% from Rs. 62.69 crore in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2021.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 477.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.90% returns over the last 6 months and -37.19% over the last 12 months.