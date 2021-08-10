Sudarshan Chem Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 473.89 crore, up 34.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 473.89 crore in June 2021 up 34.52% from Rs. 352.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.16 crore in June 2021 up 43.77% from Rs. 18.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.69 crore in June 2021 up 17.68% from Rs. 53.27 crore in June 2020.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.60 in June 2020.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 697.75 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.41% returns over the last 6 months and 60.22% over the last 12 months.