Sudarshan Chem Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 506.38 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.38 crore in December 2020 up 19.56% from Rs. 423.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.16 crore in December 2020 up 38.31% from Rs. 28.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.19 crore in December 2020 up 27.78% from Rs. 64.32 crore in December 2019.

Sudarshan Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.10 in December 2019.

Sudarshan Chem shares closed at 491.45 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 3.44% over the last 12 months.