Sudal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in September 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 169.67% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.

Sudal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.76 37.83 29.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.76 37.83 29.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.73 30.89 25.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.84 1.95 -2.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.12 1.10 1.05
Depreciation 0.60 0.68 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.18 6.39 3.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.29 -3.18 0.39
Other Income 0.40 0.18 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.69 -3.00 0.50
Interest 5.66 5.65 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.97 -8.66 -4.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.97 -8.66 -4.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.97 -8.66 -4.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.97 -8.66 -4.10
Equity Share Capital 7.37 7.37 7.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.03 -11.75 -5.57
Diluted EPS -4.03 -11.75 -5.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.03 -11.75 -5.57
Diluted EPS -4.03 -11.75 -5.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am