Sudal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in September 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 169.67% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.76
|37.83
|29.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.76
|37.83
|29.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.73
|30.89
|25.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|1.95
|-2.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.10
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.68
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.18
|6.39
|3.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.29
|-3.18
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.18
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.69
|-3.00
|0.50
|Interest
|5.66
|5.65
|4.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-8.66
|-4.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.97
|-8.66
|-4.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.97
|-8.66
|-4.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.97
|-8.66
|-4.10
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-11.75
|-5.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-11.75
|-5.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.03
|-11.75
|-5.57
|Diluted EPS
|-4.03
|-11.75
|-5.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited