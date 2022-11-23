Sudal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in September 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 169.67% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.