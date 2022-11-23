English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sudal Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.76 crore in September 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2022 up 169.67% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021.

    Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Sudal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7637.8329.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7637.8329.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.7330.8925.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.841.95-2.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.101.05
    Depreciation0.600.680.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.186.393.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.29-3.180.39
    Other Income0.400.180.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.69-3.000.50
    Interest5.665.654.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.97-8.66-4.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.97-8.66-4.10
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.97-8.66-4.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.97-8.66-4.10
    Equity Share Capital7.377.377.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.03-11.75-5.57
    Diluted EPS-4.03-11.75-5.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.03-11.75-5.57
    Diluted EPS-4.03-11.75-5.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudal Ind #Sudal Industries
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:11 am