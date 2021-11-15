Sudal Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore, up 37.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.11 crore in September 2021 up 37.03% from Rs. 21.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.10 crore in September 2021 down 34.91% from Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2021 down 42.45% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.50 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)