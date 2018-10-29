Sudal Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, up 36.37% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in September 2018 up 36.37% from Rs. 24.21 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2018 down 63.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2018 down 26.87% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2017.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 4.12 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.02
|28.82
|24.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.02
|28.82
|24.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.30
|24.69
|19.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.71
|-1.59
|-0.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.07
|0.91
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.76
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|3.28
|2.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.77
|1.31
|Other Income
|0.30
|1.60
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|2.37
|1.31
|Interest
|3.53
|3.28
|2.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|-0.91
|-1.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|-0.91
|-1.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.63
|-0.91
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.63
|-0.91
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.24
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.24
|-2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.24
|-2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.24
|-2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited