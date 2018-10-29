Sudal Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore, up 36.37% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 33.02 crore in September 2018 up 36.37% from Rs. 24.21 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2018 down 63.94% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2018 down 26.87% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2017.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 4.12 on October 16, 2018 (BSE)