English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sudal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore in March 2023 down 3.64% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2023 down 777.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 205.3% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

    Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sudal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.3237.9540.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.3237.9540.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9531.8329.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.850.222.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.261.33
    Depreciation0.480.630.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.536.263.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.78-2.253.29
    Other Income1.130.15--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.65-2.103.29
    Interest6.595.926.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.24-8.03-2.95
    Exceptional Items---2.484.61
    P/L Before Tax-11.24-10.511.66
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.24-10.511.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.24-10.511.66
    Equity Share Capital7.377.377.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.26-14.264.01
    Diluted EPS-15.26-14.264.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.26-14.264.01
    Diluted EPS-15.26-14.264.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudal Ind #Sudal Industries
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am