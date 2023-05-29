Sudal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore in March 2023 down 3.64% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2023 down 777.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 205.3% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.32
|37.95
|40.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.32
|37.95
|40.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.95
|31.83
|29.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.85
|0.22
|2.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.28
|1.26
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.63
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.53
|6.26
|3.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.78
|-2.25
|3.29
|Other Income
|1.13
|0.15
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.65
|-2.10
|3.29
|Interest
|6.59
|5.92
|6.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.24
|-8.03
|-2.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.48
|4.61
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.24
|-10.51
|1.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.24
|-10.51
|1.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.24
|-10.51
|1.66
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.26
|-14.26
|4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-15.26
|-14.26
|4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.26
|-14.26
|4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-15.26
|-14.26
|4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
