Sudal Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore, down 3.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.32 crore in March 2023 down 3.64% from Rs. 40.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.24 crore in March 2023 down 777.51% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 205.3% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.80 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.