Sudal Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore, up 39.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.80 crore in March 2022 up 39.76% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2022 up 173.48% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Sudal Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in March 2021.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 7.38 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)