Sudal Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore in March 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 29.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2019 up 1.97% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019 up 47.12% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2018.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 8.80 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)