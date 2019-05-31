Sudal Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.66 crore in March 2019 up 1.12% from Rs. 29.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2019 up 1.97% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2019 up 47.12% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2018.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 8.80 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.66
|32.63
|29.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.66
|32.63
|29.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.61
|26.35
|23.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.04
|1.51
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.01
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.77
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.63
|3.82
|2.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|-0.82
|1.09
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.04
|-0.79
|1.09
|Interest
|4.39
|3.75
|4.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-4.54
|-3.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.35
|-4.54
|-3.02
|Tax
|0.72
|--
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.07
|-4.54
|-3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.07
|-4.54
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|-6.16
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-6.16
|-4.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.16
|-6.16
|-4.24
|Diluted EPS
|-4.16
|-6.16
|-4.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited