    Sudal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore in June 2023 down 2.24% from Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 148.71% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

    Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.32% returns over the last 6 months

    Sudal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.9839.3237.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.9839.3237.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.3329.9530.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.830.851.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.281.10
    Depreciation0.440.480.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.1012.536.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.68-5.78-3.18
    Other Income0.011.130.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.69-4.65-3.00
    Interest6.996.595.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.30-11.24-8.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.30-11.24-8.66
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.30-11.24-8.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.30-11.24-8.66
    Equity Share Capital7.377.377.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.55-15.26-11.75
    Diluted EPS-8.55-15.26-11.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.55-15.26-11.75
    Diluted EPS-8.55-15.26-11.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudal Ind #Sudal Industries
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

