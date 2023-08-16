Sudal Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.98 crore in June 2023 down 2.24% from Rs. 37.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.30 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 148.71% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 5.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.32% returns over the last 6 months