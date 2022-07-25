Sudal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore, up 49.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore in June 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 222.11% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 7.05 on July 19, 2022 (BSE)