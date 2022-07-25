 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sudal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore, up 49.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore in June 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 222.11% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 7.05 on July 19, 2022 (BSE)

Sudal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.83 40.80 25.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.83 40.80 25.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.89 29.41 18.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.95 2.40 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.10 1.33 0.99
Depreciation 0.68 0.67 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.39 3.70 3.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.18 3.29 1.16
Other Income 0.18 -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.00 3.29 1.19
Interest 5.65 6.24 4.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.66 -2.95 -3.45
Exceptional Items -- 4.61 --
P/L Before Tax -8.66 1.66 -3.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.66 1.66 -3.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.66 1.66 -3.45
Equity Share Capital 7.37 7.37 7.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.75 4.01 -4.68
Diluted EPS -11.75 4.01 -4.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.75 4.01 -4.68
Diluted EPS -11.75 4.01 -4.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sudal Ind #Sudal Industries
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.