Sudal Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore, up 49.92% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.83 crore in June 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 25.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2022 down 151.01% from Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 222.11% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 7.05 on July 19, 2022 (BSE)
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.83
|40.80
|25.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.83
|40.80
|25.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.89
|29.41
|18.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.95
|2.40
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.10
|1.33
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.68
|0.67
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.39
|3.70
|3.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.18
|3.29
|1.16
|Other Income
|0.18
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|3.29
|1.19
|Interest
|5.65
|6.24
|4.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.66
|-2.95
|-3.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.66
|1.66
|-3.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.66
|1.66
|-3.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.66
|1.66
|-3.45
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.75
|4.01
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-11.75
|4.01
|-4.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.75
|4.01
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-11.75
|4.01
|-4.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited