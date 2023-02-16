Sudal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 37.95 44.76 33.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 37.95 44.76 33.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 31.83 34.73 26.86 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.22 0.84 -0.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.26 1.12 0.90 Depreciation 0.63 0.60 0.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.26 5.18 4.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.25 2.29 1.36 Other Income 0.15 0.40 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 2.69 1.36 Interest 5.92 5.66 5.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.03 -2.97 -3.88 Exceptional Items -2.48 -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.51 -2.97 -3.88 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.51 -2.97 -3.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.51 -2.97 -3.88 Equity Share Capital 7.37 7.37 7.37 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.26 -4.03 -5.27 Diluted EPS -14.26 -4.03 -5.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.26 -4.03 -5.27 Diluted EPS -14.26 -4.03 -5.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited