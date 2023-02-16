 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sudal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 down 170.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 173.13% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021. Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.12 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.44% over the last 12 months.
Sudal Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations37.9544.7633.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.9544.7633.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.8334.7326.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.84-0.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.261.120.90
Depreciation0.630.600.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.265.184.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.252.291.36
Other Income0.150.40--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.102.691.36
Interest5.925.665.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.03-2.97-3.88
Exceptional Items-2.48----
P/L Before Tax-10.51-2.97-3.88
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.51-2.97-3.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.51-2.97-3.88
Equity Share Capital7.377.377.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
Diluted EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
Diluted EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

