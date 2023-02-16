Sudal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 down 170.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 173.13% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
|Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.12 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.44% over the last 12 months.
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.95
|44.76
|33.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.95
|44.76
|33.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.83
|34.73
|26.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|0.84
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.26
|1.12
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.60
|0.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.26
|5.18
|4.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|2.29
|1.36
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.40
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|2.69
|1.36
|Interest
|5.92
|5.66
|5.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-2.97
|-3.88
|Exceptional Items
|-2.48
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.51
|-2.97
|-3.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.51
|-2.97
|-3.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.51
|-2.97
|-3.88
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.26
|-4.03
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.26
|-4.03
|-5.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.26
|-4.03
|-5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-14.26
|-4.03
|-5.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited