    Sudal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 33.80 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2022 down 170.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 down 173.13% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.12 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.44% over the last 12 months.
    Sudal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9544.7633.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9544.7633.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8334.7326.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.220.84-0.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.261.120.90
    Depreciation0.630.600.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.265.184.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.252.291.36
    Other Income0.150.40--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.102.691.36
    Interest5.925.665.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.03-2.97-3.88
    Exceptional Items-2.48----
    P/L Before Tax-10.51-2.97-3.88
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.51-2.97-3.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.51-2.97-3.88
    Equity Share Capital7.377.377.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
    Diluted EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
    Diluted EPS-14.26-4.03-5.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm