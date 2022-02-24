Sudal Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, up 44.38% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sudal Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in December 2021 up 44.38% from Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021 down 41.53% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 17.28% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020.
Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Sudal Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.80
|29.11
|23.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.80
|29.11
|23.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.86
|25.74
|17.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|-2.76
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|1.05
|0.96
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.72
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.27
|3.98
|3.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|0.39
|1.35
|Other Income
|--
|0.11
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|0.50
|1.70
|Interest
|5.24
|4.60
|4.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.88
|-4.10
|-2.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.88
|-4.10
|-2.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.88
|-4.10
|-2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.88
|-4.10
|-2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|7.37
|7.37
|7.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-5.57
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-5.57
|-3.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.27
|-5.57
|-3.73
|Diluted EPS
|-5.27
|-5.57
|-3.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited