Sudal Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore, up 44.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.80 crore in December 2021 up 44.38% from Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021 down 41.53% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 17.28% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2020.

Sudal Ind shares closed at 6.13 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)