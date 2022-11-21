 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suchitra Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in September 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.
Suchitra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021. Suchitra Fin shares closed at 56.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.953.683.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.953.683.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.08
Depreciation0.060.06--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.02-0.01-0.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.220.140.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.633.473.46
Other Income0.000.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.643.483.46
Interest0.800.690.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.832.792.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.832.792.69
Tax0.721.080.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.121.712.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.121.712.02
Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.271.842.17
Diluted EPS2.271.842.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.271.842.17
Diluted EPS2.271.842.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:00 pm