Suchitra Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in September 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.
Suchitra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.
|Suchitra Fin shares closed at 56.70 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.16% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
|Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.95
|3.68
|3.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.95
|3.68
|3.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.02
|-0.01
|-0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.14
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.63
|3.47
|3.46
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.64
|3.48
|3.46
|Interest
|0.80
|0.69
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.83
|2.79
|2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.83
|2.79
|2.69
|Tax
|0.72
|1.08
|0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.12
|1.71
|2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.12
|1.71
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|9.32
|9.32
|9.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.84
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.84
|2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.84
|2.17
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.84
|2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited