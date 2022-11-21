Suchitra Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.95 crore in September 2022 up 6.79% from Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2022 up 4.65% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in September 2022 up 6.94% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

Suchitra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.