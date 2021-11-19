Suchitra Fin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 32.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in September 2021 down 32.18% from Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2021 down 30.42% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021 down 35.08% from Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2020.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in September 2020.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 64.15 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)